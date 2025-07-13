Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

