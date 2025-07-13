Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s 9th Largest Position

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

VEA opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

