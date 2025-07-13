Stephens Inc. AR Has $31.56 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.2%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

