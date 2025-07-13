Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 3.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Arrow Electronics worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 43.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 38,042 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 273.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 293,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 214,926 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $132.31 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.40%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $178,444.62. Following the sale, the director owned 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361.39. This trade represents a 93.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,309.05. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.