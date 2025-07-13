Westmount Partners LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $512.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $537.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.59.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

