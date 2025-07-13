MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. MQS Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 194,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 499,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE ALEX opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

