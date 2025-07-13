Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

