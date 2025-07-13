MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,992 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,702.80. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.87 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

