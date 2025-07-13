MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,075 TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 8.0% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in TELUS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 71.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

TU opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TELUS Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.2989 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.28%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

