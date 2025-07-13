Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. SiTime comprises 6.0% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 27,559.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,921,000 after purchasing an additional 97,062 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 421,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 89,632 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $18,673,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $17,654,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $206.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 2.20. SiTime Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $268.18.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $4,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,285,908. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 5,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $1,028,068.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,842 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,431.10. This represents a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,818 shares of company stock worth $13,171,258. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

