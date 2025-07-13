MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 64,640 Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Bdc in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Bdc in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Bdc in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Barings Bdc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings Bdc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.49 on Friday. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

Barings Bdc ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Barings Bdc had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Barings Bdc’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Barings Bdc’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Barings Bdc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Barings Bdc from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Barings Bdc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at Barings Bdc

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $77,343.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 59,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,035.26. The trade was a 17.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 34,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,949.28. The trade was a 87.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,997 shares of company stock valued at $452,844. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Bdc

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

