MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,852 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of CCAP opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 125.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on CCAP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
