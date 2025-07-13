Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Has $5.34 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 126.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the quarter. Impinj accounts for 4.0% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 20.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 152,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,742 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 94,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 261.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

Shares of PI stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,919.52 and a beta of 1.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

