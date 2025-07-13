MQS Management LLC Invests $775,000 in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 661,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 76,470 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

