7,408 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 168.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of FELE opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $2,131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,000. This trade represents a 51.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

