Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,372,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after purchasing an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after buying an additional 399,862 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,313,000 after buying an additional 55,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Novartis stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $124.83. The stock has a market cap of $255.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

