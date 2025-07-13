Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Copart stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

