Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,936,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $295.07 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

