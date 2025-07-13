FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 721 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

