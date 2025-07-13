New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,924 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $115,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $375.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

