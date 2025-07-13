Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.93.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CME stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.