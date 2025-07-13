Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,969 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $153,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:MMC opened at $211.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.21 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

