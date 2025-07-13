Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.42.

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $338.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

