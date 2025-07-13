Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Argus lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

