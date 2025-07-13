PYA Waltman Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
XOM opened at $115.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
