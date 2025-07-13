Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $109.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

