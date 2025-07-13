Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 538,990 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,635,000 after purchasing an additional 505,680 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $118,038,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $55,104,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $412.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.80 and its 200 day moving average is $367.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.