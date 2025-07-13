Top Financial Stocks To Follow Now – July 12th

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, and Visa are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that operate in the financial sector, including banks, insurance firms, asset managers and other financial service providers. By owning these stocks, investors gain partial ownership in those businesses and potential returns through dividends or capital appreciation. The performance of financial stocks is often influenced by interest rates, credit conditions and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,560,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,451. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $395.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,149,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,266,921. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.36.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded down $16.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,163,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,045,640. Circle Internet Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,758.18.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.81. 9,789,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.88. The firm has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of V stock traded down $8.17 on Friday, hitting $347.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.93 and its 200-day moving average is $342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

