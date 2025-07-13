Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

