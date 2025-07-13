Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.