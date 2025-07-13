Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JFR opened at $8.57 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

