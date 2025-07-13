Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (SPMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPMC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.48 million.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

