Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
