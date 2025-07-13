Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

