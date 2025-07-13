Nuveen Sl Tfip (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen Sl Tfip Trading Down 0.5%
Nuveen Sl Tfip stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.
About Nuveen Sl Tfip
