Nuveen Sl Tfip (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Sl Tfip Trading Down 0.5%

Nuveen Sl Tfip stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

About Nuveen Sl Tfip

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

