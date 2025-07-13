Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 3,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 34,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EFRTF shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, May 16th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EFRTF

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.1%

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.