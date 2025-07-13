Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

