Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Delta Air Lines Could Reach New Highs in 2025—And Here’s Why
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.