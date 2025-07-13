Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 5.8%

NYSE NMI opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

