Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 5.8%
NYSE NMI opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $10.85.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
