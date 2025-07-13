Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 1st

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

