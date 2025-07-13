Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$89.20 and last traded at C$89.43. 9,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 34,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.48.
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.83.
About Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF
In order to achieve their investment objectives and obtain direct or indirect exposure to securities of their Underlying Indexs Constituent Issuers, the Index ETFs may invest in and hold the securities of Constituent Issuers in substantially the same proportion as they are reflected in the applicable Underlying Index, or may invest in and hold index participation units of exchange traded funds or use derivatives, including but not limited to swap agreements, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward contracts, options on securities and indices, money market instruments, reverse repurchase agreements or a combination of the foregoing, that are based on the applicable Underlying Index, provided that the use of such derivative instruments is in compliance with NI 81-102 and is consistent with the investment objective of that Index ETF.
