Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VV opened at $287.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $289.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.24.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

