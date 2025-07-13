Westmount Partners LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Westmount Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 402,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $130.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

