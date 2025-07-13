Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 4,263 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 865,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,880. This trade represents a 32.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,445 shares of company stock worth $5,554,242. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.