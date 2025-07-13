Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 328,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,809,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $300.51 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $88,614.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,507.70. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the sale, the director owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,180. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

