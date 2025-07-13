Hughes Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,742 Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 14,268.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,608 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,731,000 after buying an additional 779,054 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after acquiring an additional 625,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,454,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.74.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

