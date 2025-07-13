Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $58.54 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,568 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CoStar Group worth $58,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

