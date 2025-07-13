Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
