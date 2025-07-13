Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 565,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 276,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 317,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.