Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $66.97 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $66,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $313.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.