Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 203.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

