Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $554.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.74.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

